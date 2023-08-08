New Hacking Method Relies on AI to Guess Passwords

Scientists have made a concerning discovery regarding a new hacking method that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to accurately guess passwords. This technique involves using a smartphone-integrated microphone to listen to the sound profile of different keys on a keyboard, allowing the AI to reproduce precise keystrokes with an impressive 95% accuracy rate.

The research, which is still awaiting peer review, demonstrates the AI system’s ability to identify patterns in keystrokes by analyzing factors such as sound, intensity, and timing. To validate the effectiveness of this method, experiments were conducted using an Apple MacBook Pro and software programs like Zoom and Skype.

During these tests, the AI model successfully reproduced keystrokes with accuracy rates of 93% and 92% during Zoom and Skype calls, respectively. Experts warn that this newfound hacking technique poses a significant threat to keyboard security, as advancements in microphone technology have led to an increased number of microphones within the acoustic range of keyboards.

Notably, the AI system does not work uniformly for all keyboards. To achieve accurate results, the model must undergo separate training for each keyboard, requiring additional references to match keystrokes with specific characters.

The study proposes a few strategies to mitigate the risk of such attacks. Changing one’s typing style, such as adopting touch typing, can significantly reduce the accuracy of keystroke recognition. Additionally, using randomized passwords with a combination of upper and lower case letters and avoiding complete words can enhance security. Researchers also found that transmitting false keystrokes through audio can help minimize the risk of password theft. Furthermore, relying on biometric passwords, such as fingerprint or face scanning, can provide an additional layer of protection against cyber attacks.

In an increasingly technologically advanced world, it is crucial to remain vigilant and implement these preventive measures to safeguard personal and sensitive information.