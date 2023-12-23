Preservation Efforts Lead to Creation of New Park in Aston Township

Summary: Aston Township in Pennsylvania is set to gain a 46-acre park thanks to recent land acquisition efforts. The township purchased the property from the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, with support from grants to preserve the undeveloped space. The park will include woodlands, meadows, and hiking trails, and is located near the West Branch Chester Creek. The project aims to prevent development that may pollute the nearby creek. The preservation of this land is particularly significant in a community where almost all available space has been developed and with a high population density.

Continuing the recent trend of conservation efforts in the region, Natural Lands, a local conservation nonprofit, helped secure grants for the park project. The organization has been instrumental in preserving green spaces, including a 44-acre farm in Chester County and a 24-acre plot in Philly. These initiatives aim to protect the environment and provide open space for future generations.

The creation of the Aston Township park was made possible through the Green Ways Grant Program in Delaware County. This program collaborates with municipalities and nonprofits to identify areas in need of conservation funding. Aston Township officials are excited about the opportunity to protect the environment and preserve this tract of land for future generations.

The park, which will be formally inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the spring, is a significant addition to the limited untouched space in Aston Township. It will provide residents with a natural haven for recreational activities and contribute to the overall well-being of the community.

By acquiring this land and transforming it into a public park, Aston Township demonstrates its commitment to both environmental preservation and the enjoyment of its residents. The establishment of the park ensures the sustainability of the natural landscape and enriches the quality of life in the township.