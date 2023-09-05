New Insights into the Critical Brain Hypothesis Revealed by DishBrain Experiment

Researchers have discovered compelling evidence supporting the critical brain hypothesis through an experiment called DishBrain. This project involved 800,000 human neural cells playing the game Pong, and it revealed that neurons shift into a “neural critical” state when they receive information about their environment, leading to cascades of brain activity. This state, which exists between epileptic excitation and a comatose stall, enables complex behaviors.

The findings from DishBrain provide profound insights into brain function and potential treatments for neurological disorders. The critical brain hypothesis suggests that big complex behaviors are only possible when neurons are so on edge that tiny inputs can set off “avalanches” of brain activity. This fine balanced state, known as a “neural critical” state, is crucial for understanding how neural responses occur.

The researchers from Cortical Labs and The University of Melbourne used DishBrain, a collection of 800,000 human neural cells learning to play Pong, to support the critical brain hypothesis. The experiment showed that when neurons received information about the changing world around them, it changed how they behaved, putting them on edge so that even tiny inputs could trigger bursts of brain activity.

This research, published in Nature Communications, provides the strongest evidence to date in support of the critical brain hypothesis. It shows that reaching a near-critical state leads to better task performance and network reorganization. However, criticality alone is not enough to drive learning in a neural network; additional information about the consequences of actions is necessary.

The results of the DishBrain experiment have vast implications for understanding the human brain and potentially finding treatments for neurological diseases. DishBrain’s ability to answer different types of questions in a unique way makes it an invaluable tool in brain research. By building a living model brain, scientists can experiment with real brain function and test how drugs affect it.

This research also has the potential to advance brain-computer interfaces and neural prostheses. Understanding how different control and stimulation strategies interact with neural circuits in the brain can lead to the development of more effective interfaces and treatments for neural damage.

Overall, DishBrain has opened up a new area of science and provided crucial insights into the critical brain hypothesis. By studying real brain function, researchers can unravel the mysteries of the human brain and develop new treatments for neurological disorders.

