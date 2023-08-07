Self-Organization of Neurons Follows the Free Energy Principle

An international collaboration between researchers at the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) in Japan, the University of Tokyo, and University College London has shown that the self-organization of neurons as they learn follows the mathematical theory known as the free energy principle. This principle accurately predicts how real neural networks reorganize themselves to distinguish incoming information and how altering neural excitability can disrupt the process. The study, published in Nature Communications, has implications for building animal-like artificial intelligences and understanding cases of impaired learning.

When we learn to differentiate between voices, faces, or smells, networks of neurons in our brains automatically organize themselves to discern between different sources of information. This involves adjusting the strength of connections between neurons and is the basis of all learning in the brain.

Researchers from RIKEN CBS and their international colleagues hypothesized that this type of network self-organization follows the mathematical rules of the free energy principle. In their study, they tested this hypothesis using neurons extracted from rat embryos and cultured in a dish on a grid of tiny electrodes.

To mimic the process of learning, the researchers stimulated the neurons using the grid of electrodes in a pattern that mixed two separate hidden sources. After 100 training sessions, the neurons became selective, with some responding strongly to one source and weakly to the other, while others responded in reverse.

The free energy principle suggests that this self-organization follows a pattern that minimizes the free energy in the system. To determine if this principle guides neural network learning, the researchers used the real neural data to create a predictive model based on it. They fed the data from the initial 10 electrode training sessions into the model and used it to predict the next 90 sessions. The model accurately predicted the responses of neurons and the strength of connectivity between them.

These results suggest that the free energy principle is the self-organizing principle of biological neural networks. The researchers propose that the mechanisms involved in acquiring predictive models could be utilized to develop next-generation artificial intelligences that learn in a similar way to real neural networks.