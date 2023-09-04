Doctor accused of putting patients at risk with “idiosyncratic diagnostic criteria”

The ongoing Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing into Dr. Michael Watt, a former consultant neurologist at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, has heard that his use of “idiosyncratic diagnostic criteria” resulted in patients receiving unnecessary invasive treatment. The hearing also revealed that Dr. Watt’s performance was found to be deficient in several key areas, including knowledge, skills, clinical management, and record-keeping.

In 2018, more than 4,000 of Dr. Watt’s patients were recalled for assessment, making it the largest patient recall in Northern Ireland’s history. Following this, a previous MPTS tribunal granted Dr. Watt voluntary removal from the medical register, but the High Court later overturned this ruling, expressing concerns over its ability to protect the public.

During the current hearing, Dr. Watt is not in attendance but is being legally represented. The General Medical Council (GMC) is presenting a performance case, rather than a misconduct case. The GMC carried out an assessment in October 2018 after concerns were raised about Dr. Watt’s work in 2016. The assessment found significant deficiencies in his performance, leading him to stop practicing clinically in 2017.

According to the GMC’s representative, Dr. Watt cooperated with the assessment and was interviewed three times. However, the assessors’ report highlighted persistent failures on his part, including inadequate patient histories, incorrect diagnoses, and failure to involve specialist colleagues in the management of complex cases. The report also mentioned that Dr. Watt used “idiosyncratic diagnostic criteria,” leading to unnecessary invasive treatments with potentially serious side effects.

Based on the report’s findings, the GMC concludes that Dr. Watt is not fit to practice and should cease doing so. The assessors’ opinion forms the basis of the GMC’s case, and they argue that if the tribunal accepts these opinions, Dr. Watt’s fitness to practice is currently impaired.

The hearing, which went into private session to discuss personal issues raised by Dr. Watt’s lawyer, has been adjourned until Wednesday afternoon due to the need to review approximately 1,000 pages of material related to these issues.

