An International Collaboration Reveals the Role of Free Energy in Neuronal Self-Organization

Researchers from RIKEN Center for Brain Science, the University of Tokyo, and University College London have conducted a study demonstrating how the self-organization of neurons during the learning process can be explained using the free energy principle. By altering the connections between neurons, these networks automatically organize themselves to differentiate between different sources of information such as voices, faces, or smells.

In the study, the team conducted experiments on neurons from rat embryos grown in a culture dish with a grid of tiny electrodes. By stimulating the neurons in a specific pattern using the electrodes, they were able to mimic the process of neural network reorganization. After 100 training sessions, the neurons became selective, responding strongly to one source of information and weakly to another.

The researchers also discovered that the learning process was disrupted by drugs that either raised or lowered neuron excitability. This finding supports the free energy principle, which suggests that self-organization in neural networks follows a pattern that minimizes free energy in the system.

To test this principle, the researchers used real neural data to create a predictive model based on it. The model accurately predicted the responses of neurons and the strength of connectivity between them, indicating that the free energy principle plays a crucial role in neural network learning.

These findings not only have implications for the development of animal-like artificial intelligence systems, but also for understanding impaired learning. By gaining a deeper understanding of the mechanisms behind neural network learning, researchers can develop more advanced AI systems that mimic real neural networks.

Furthermore, this research technique may also be used to model the circuit mechanisms of psychiatric disorders and study the effects of drugs. Overall, this international collaboration has provided valuable insights into the self-organization of neurons and its significance in the learning process.