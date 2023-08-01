Neural Networks Improve Estimation of Quantum Entanglement in Large-Scale Systems

Neural networks have been discovered to be more efficient than traditional techniques in estimating the degree of entanglement in quantum systems, according to a recent study. This new deep learning method is particularly valuable for large-scale quantum technologies, where measuring entanglement is essential but fully characterizing the system is impractical due to resource limitations.

Entanglement is a fundamental concept in quantum mechanics, where multiple particles share a common wavefunction and disturbing one particle affects the others. Measuring the degree of entanglement helps in comprehending the quantum nature of a system. However, characterizing a quantum state fully requires reconstructing the wavefunction, which is destroyed upon measurement. Therefore, multiple copies of the same state must be repeatedly measured, a process known as quantum tomography.

The challenge lies in the uncertainty of quantum measurements, making it difficult to measure the entanglement between qubits in a quantum processor. Performing full multi-qubit wavefunction tomography for each qubit would be time-consuming, even for a small processor. To overcome this challenge, the researchers developed deep neural networks specifically designed to estimate the degree of entanglement.

The neural networks were trained using numerically generated data and used that data to make increasingly accurate estimations of entanglement from given sets of measurements. The accuracy of the algorithm was validated using a separate set of simulated data. Furthermore, the researchers experimentally tested the method on two real entangled systems, and the neural networks consistently demonstrated lower errors compared to traditional quantum tomography estimation algorithms.

This research is significant in the advancement of quantum technologies as systems become larger and more complex. Accurately quantifying entanglement is critical for the success of these technologies. The researchers intend to expand their research to larger quantum systems and investigate the minimum level of measurement required for precise entanglement estimation. The findings of this study were published in Science Advances.