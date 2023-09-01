The AutoCore: Unveiling Molecular Similarities in Rare Immune Disorders

A recent study conducted by researchers at CeMM, led by Julia Guthrie, has revealed new molecular and mechanistic similarities between rare immune system disorders. By utilizing network-based methods, the researchers were able to identify the interconnectedness of molecular interactions and reclassify these diseases. The study also demonstrates that patients within the same classification group responded well to the same medications, showcasing the potential for more targeted therapies.

With their network-based analysis of protein-protein interactions, the researchers examined approximately 200 rare immune disorders with inflammatory phenotypes. Through this analysis, they discovered similarities in the molecular mechanisms underlying these diseases, leading to their reclassification. By determining the optimal therapies for each group, the researchers discovered that the new disease classification surpassed existing clinical data in predicting therapeutic outcomes. This network-based approach provides deeper insights into the complex interplay between the immune system and diseases, paving the way for more personalized approaches to diagnosis and treatment.

In addition to rare immune disorders, the researchers also found similarities in numerous autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases such as chronic inflammatory disorders, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and type 1 diabetes. They identified a group of key genes, known as the AutoCore, which plays a central role in homeostasis and resides at the center of genes associated with autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases. Additionally, they identified 19 other subgroups within the AutoCore network, providing further insights into homeostasis and immune system deregulation.

Traditional approaches to studying immune system disorders focus on categorizing them based on specific body regions. However, this systemic approach offers a more comprehensive understanding of the underlying mechanisms. By visualizing the complex molecular network and interconnections between genes involved in rare diseases, researchers can better grasp the intricacies of the immune system’s orchestration.

