NetHope’s Disaster Telecommunications Training: Enhancing Expertise for Crisis Response

NetHope’s Disaster Telecommunications Training, held in the Philippines in June, equips local humanitarian professionals with the necessary skills to navigate the complexities of disaster telecommunications during crises. This essential program empowers participants to enhance their expertise in network installations and swiftly respond to a wide range of disaster scenarios.

The Philippines, prone to various natural disasters such as typhoons, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, floods, and tropical storms, has seen the devastating effects of these events in the past. NetHope and its members have actively responded to disasters like Typhoon Odette in December 2021 and Typhoon Yolanda in November 2013, underscoring the urgent need for resilient communications infrastructure and preparedness measures.

The immersive training program consisted of three cohorts of humanitarian professionals from various organizations, including NetHope Members, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and local humanitarian organizations. Participants engaged in peer collaboration, hands-on technical modules, and the sharing of best practices.

Covering a comprehensive overview of the humanitarian system, the training included technical modules to address real-world needs and explore connectivity and networking solutions in disaster contexts. Participants gained insights into backhaul options, power solutions, and networking devices, as well as emerging solutions like Starlink for enhancing connectivity in challenging environments.

Collaboration among participants was emphasized throughout the training to enhance collective understanding and develop effective strategies in disaster response. Upon completion of the program, these dedicated individuals are prepared to establish reliable and resilient connectivity in disaster-affected areas using a combination of digital solutions, power solutions, and network devices.

NetHope’s Disaster Telecommunications Training has been made possible with generous support from the ISOC Foundation. Following successful trainings in the Philippines, Guatemala, and Ghana, the training series will continue in Panama in July 2024. This program enables timely and effective support to those in need during emergency responses.