Netflix Changes Controversial Job Posting Amid AI Debate

Netflix has modified a contentious job posting in the AI sector following backlash received from the entertainment industry. Companies like Netflix and Disney have been facing scrutiny for advertising high-paying AI positions while the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike is ongoing. The strike, which started in May, has led to writers and members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) demanding better wages. For the first time in over 60 years, both unions have staged a joint walkout.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA are concerned about the potential replacement of human workers with AI in creative roles. Content creation using AI has become a significant point of contention in the negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which consists of major studios such as Netflix, Disney, and Warner Bros., among others.

In response to the calls for improved pay, studios like Netflix have posted highly paid AI job listings for writers and actors. These listings have gathered attention, including one from Netflix offering a salary of up to $900,000 during the strike.

Initially, Netflix described AI as “powering innovation in all areas of the business” in the job posting. However, the company has now updated the posting, making it shorter and focusing on AI’s role in viewer personalization and revenue-focused initiatives. The revised version no longer mentions AI “powering innovation in all areas of the business.”

The strikes by WGA and SAG-AFTRA have caused numerous delays in Hollywood projects, including movie releases and the suspension of popular late-night shows. The tensions between the AMPTP and the trade unions persist as negotiations continue.