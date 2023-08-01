Netflix Hiring for High-Paying Machine Learning Position, Reflecting AI Trend in Entertainment Industry

Netflix recently posted a job listing for a ‘Product Manager – Machine Learning Platform’ with a salary of up to $900,000. This position highlights the company’s focus on its machine learning platform, which aims to assist ML/AI practitioners in developing, deploying, and improving their machine learning models. This move is in line with a growing trend in the entertainment industry, with other companies like Disney also seeking AI-focused roles in their workforce.

The use of AI in the entertainment industry has sparked debate. This comes at a time when writers and actors are currently on strike, expressing concerns about the use of AI in creating and producing TV shows and movies. Some critics, like actor Rob Delaney, have questioned Netflix’s high salary offering for this new role, suggesting that funds could be better allocated to support actors and their families.

However, it’s not just the entertainment sector that is investing in AI recruitment. Various industries are recognizing the need for AI leadership, leading many companies to actively search for “heads of AI.” This topic has garnered significant attention, and experts have varying perspectives on its significance. Peter Krensky from consulting firm Gartner believes that the hype around AI is exaggerated, while acknowledging that companies are increasingly interested in AI leadership positions.

While technical expertise remains crucial for certain AI roles, other experts, like Pratik Thaker, Coca-Cola’s global head of generative AI, emphasize the importance of understanding what AI can do rather than solely focusing on technical knowledge. Conor Grennan, head of generative AI at NYU’s Stern business school, agrees and emphasizes that familiarity with AI capabilities is vital for these positions.

With the growing prominence of AI in diverse sectors, it is clear that companies are recognizing its potential and actively seeking professionals who can drive its implementation and maximize its impact.