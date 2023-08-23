Netflix Allows Customers to Keep DVDs After Service Shutdown

Netflix has announced that customers will be able to keep any remaining DVDs they have after the shutdown of its DVD rental service. The service, which is currently operated under a subsidiary called DVD.com, is set to close on September 29. In addition to allowing customers to keep their DVDs, Netflix is also offering subscribers the opportunity to receive up to 10 extra discs for free as the service clears out its inventory.

Netflix originally launched in 1997 as a pay-per-rental service and later transitioned to a subscription queue system, where customers could create a list of DVDs they wanted to receive. With the rise of streaming services, the popularity of DVD rentals declined. In April of this year, Netflix announced that it would permanently discontinue its DVD rental service.

DVD.com, the current platform for Netflix’s DVD rental service, will continue its operations until September 29. After this date, customers will not be charged for any unreturned discs and can keep them for as long as they like. However, customers who choose to return their discs can do so until October 27th, 2023.

In addition to allowing customers to keep their DVDs, Netflix is also giving subscribers the chance to receive up to 10 extra discs from their rental queue for free on the final day of service. With a large inventory of discs, Netflix is looking to clear out its stock as it shuts down its DVD rental service.

For those who are not currently subscribers, there is still an opportunity to sign up for a DVD plan and participate in the keepsies DVD action. The deadline to sign up is August 28 at 11:59 pm Pacific Time. However, it’s important to note that the entire DVD rental service will cease to exist in September.

