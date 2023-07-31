Netflix Offers ₹7,40,33,775 ($900,000) Annual Salary for AI Product Manager Position

Netflix is currently seeking an Artificial Intelligence product manager to enhance its machine learning program. The company is offering an impressive ₹7,40,33,775 ($900,000) annual salary for the position. While the job is based in Los Gatos, California, there is also an option for remote work on the west coast.

The official title of the role is Product Manager – Machine Learning Platform. Netflix aims to leverage the power of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to drive innovation and improve various aspects of their business. These technologies play a pivotal role in personalizing user experiences, optimizing payment processing, and driving revenue-focused initiatives.

The AI product manager will be responsible for implementing AI across different areas of Netflix’s business, including content acquisition and personalized user recommendations. They should have experience with a centralized machine learning platform, possess strong written communication and strategic thinking skills, and be adept at collaborating with and leading Netflix’s engineers.

Additionally, Netflix is also hiring for a technical director position in its Game Studio, offering an annual salary of $650,000 (₹5 crore). This role requires knowledge of AI.

In other news, Netflix has announced plans to crack down on password sharing, extending the enforcement to India. Despite these efforts, the company’s projected third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates, leading to a decline in Netflix Inc. shares. This suggests that the implementation of a password sharing crackdown and a new advertising tier have not delivered the expected sales growth.