Netflix Introduces Thumbs-Up and Thumbs-Down Feature for Mobile Users

Netflix has announced a new feature that allows mobile users to provide feedback on shows and movies they are currently watching. This update aims to simplify the process of communicating user preferences to the streaming service’s algorithms.

The new thumb buttons will appear on the screen when users tap on their mobile devices while watching something. These buttons will join existing options like skip buttons and video speed controls. By adding thumb buttons, users can express their opinions on the content they are viewing in real-time.

The thumb buttons will first be available on iOS, starting from Monday, with an Android release expected in the future. Users will still be able to rate videos from a show or movie’s details screen even when they are not actively watching it on mobile.

Netflix initially moved away from the star rating system and implemented the thumbs-up system in 2017. The double thumbs-up feature was added in 2022 to allow users to express their strong appreciation for content they enjoy.

With the introduction of thumb buttons, Netflix aims to improve the personalized viewing experience for its users. By utilizing explicit feedback through simple and intuitive gestures on mobile devices, the streaming service can better tailor recommendations to individual preferences.