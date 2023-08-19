NetEase Games and Naked Rain Announce Project Mugen

NetEase Games, in collaboration with game studio Naked Rain, a subsidiary of Thunder Fire Studio, has announced Project Mugen. This upcoming game is an urban open-world RPG that will be available for PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, Android, and the cloud.

The full reveal of Project Mugen is scheduled for August 23 at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET. It promises to provide players with an immersive gaming experience in a dynamic and expansive open-world setting.

While further details about Project Mugen are yet to be disclosed, a few preview GIFs have been shared, offering a glimpse of the game’s visuals and gameplay. These previews have generated excitement among gaming enthusiasts.

As anticipation builds for the official reveal, players can visit the game’s official website for updates and more information.

Project Mugen is expected to draw attention from fans of RPGs and open-world games. Its availability across multiple platforms, including next-gen consoles and mobile devices, indicates a broad audience appeal.

NetEase Games and Naked Rain have a strong track record in developing high-quality games, making Project Mugen an exciting prospect for gamers. The collaboration between these two studios ensures that players can anticipate a game that combines innovative gameplay mechanics with stunning visuals.

With its release on PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, Android, and the cloud, Project Mugen aims to offer a diverse and accessible gaming experience to players across different platforms.