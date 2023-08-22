India Poised to Land Craft on Moon’s South Pole

India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander has moved into prelanding orbit, just as news broke that Russia’s lunar mission had crashed. This announcement has sparked both excitement and nervousness in India, as it could potentially make India the first country to land a craft on the moon’s south pole. There has been an unofficial space race between India, Russia, China, and the US, all of which have advanced lunar ambitions.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reassured that everything is in place for a successful landing. Images released by ISRO show craters on the moon’s surface captured by the lander’s hazard detection and avoidance camera, designed to find a safe landing location. However, the rough terrain of the south pole poses a challenge, as a similar landing attempt by India four years ago failed due to a software glitch.

If successful, India will become the fourth country, after the US, the former Soviet Union, and China, to land an unmanned craft on the lunar surface. Landing on the south pole is of particular significance as it remains an unknown region, potentially containing frozen water that could sustain human life. This mission is a moment of national pride for India and would mark the country’s emergence as a space power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed keen interest in the project and is seeking investment in private space travel. India’s craft is expected to deploy a rover that will conduct experiments over a two-week period. Scientists at ISRO have made changes to Chandrayaan-3 to increase the chances of a successful landing, including the ability to touch down safely in adverse conditions. With more fuel, solar panels, and sturdier legs, India is poised to achieve a significant step forward in space exploration.

Sources:

– ‘Russia’s crash makes India’s moon landing even more significant’, The Guardian