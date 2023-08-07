Neptune App Builder: Bridging the Gap between IT and Business Users

With the ever-changing demands of businesses in the rapidly evolving digital landscape, IT departments often struggle to keep up. However, Neptune’s newest expansion in their offerings aims to bridge the gap between IT and business users.

Neptune App Builder combines design thinking, rapid prototyping, and frontend development to enable collaboration between business users and IT specialists. This tool allows users to go from an idea to a fully working digital user experience within hours.

The no-code app builder is designed to be easily accessible to non-technical individuals, empowering them to effectively communicate their needs to technical teams. By encouraging collaboration, it leads to more successful app development projects.

The app builder features a simple drag-and-drop designer and pre-made application building blocks, making it easy for users to start a fast app development journey, even with minimal technical knowledge. It also enables the simultaneous development of applications for mobile, tablet, and desktop, ensuring a seamless user experience across devices.

What sets Neptune App Builder apart is its ability to seamlessly transition from the development stage to production. Everything developed within the app builder can be reused, eliminating the need for re-engineering or switching to other competitive no-code mockup tools.

Furthermore, Neptune App Builder helps transform user ideas into functional prototypes and mock-ups that are compatible with the rest of the Neptune DXP platform. This enables IT teams to involve business users early on, collaborate, and provide immediate input on improving the solution.

Overall, Neptune’s No-Code App Builder is an intuitive and time-saving tool that empowers collaborating teams across developers, IT, and users with minimal technical experience to turn their enterprise app ideas into reality. By bridging the gap between technical and non-technical teams, it fosters collaboration and empowers business key users.

Neptune Software, the company behind the Neptune App Builder, is a rapid application development platform vendor that helps IT departments deliver tangible business outcomes. With a large customer base and a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform, Neptune Software offers a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications, saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations.