Neon Raises $46 Million in Series B Funding

Serverless PostgreSQL database company Neon has recently concluded a series B funding round, securing $46 million in investments. This brings the company’s total funding to $104 million. Led by Menlo Ventures, the funding round also saw participation from Founders Fund, General Catalyst, GGV Capital, Khosla Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, and Databricks Ventures.

Neon provides a serverless cloud service that is built on the open-source PostgreSQL database. With over 100,000 deployed databases, the company has forged strategic partnerships with developer cloud platforms such as Vercel and Replit, aiming to drive its growth and become the preferred database for developer clouds.

However, Neon has faced certain challenges along the way. One of these hurdles is providing autoscaling for a serverless database. While the cloud promises elastic scalability, this is more complex for serverless databases. In response, Neon has invested significant engineering efforts to ensure that the right amount of compute and storage resources are automatically provided as demand scales.

Additionally, Neon has worked on improving “cold starts” for its serverless database. These refer to the requirement of starting virtual services when needed. By focusing on this issue, Neon has successfully reduced its cold start time from three seconds to less than 200 milliseconds.

Moreover, Neon is actively enhancing its database to cater to AI use cases. This includes enabling the storage of vector embeddings, which are integral to AI algorithms. Neon has developed its own vector extension called pg_embedding, which utilizes modern algorithms to offer vector search capabilities with superior performance compared to the existing pgvector extension. This particular focus on PostgreSQL sets Neon apart from standalone vector databases like Pinecone, as it allows users to leverage their existing PostgreSQL database for vector search capabilities.

Through its recent funding, Neon is poised to further advance its serverless cloud service and continue its mission of becoming the go-to database for developer clouds.