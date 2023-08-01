NEO Battery Materials Establishes Solid-State Battery R&D Task Force

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (NEO), a developer of silicon anode materials, has created the Solid-State Battery R&D Task Force to address the growing demand from battery cell manufacturers and electric vehicle (EV) automakers to incorporate NEO’s silicon anode materials, NBMSiDE™, into solid-state batteries (SSB). SSBs have the potential to significantly increase the energy density in electric vehicles, and NEO’s NBMSiDE™ has shown promising performance with an initial energy capacity that is 70 to 80% higher than current technologies.

To support the research on solid-state batteries, NEO has brought in renowned scientific advisors who specialize in this field. The SSB R&D Task Force advisors will conduct compatibility testing of NBMSiDE™ with various solid-state electrolyte materials through research projects. The objective is to develop a product line of SSB-compatible NBMSiDE™ with the assistance of the task force.

Dr. Dongmok Whang, who was appointed as a Scientific Advisor in November 2021, has been promoted to Lead Scientific Advisor of the Scientific Advisory Board. With expertise in functional nanomaterials, Dr. Whang will oversee the integration of silicon anodes into solid-state battery materials and provide guidance on NEO’s research endeavors. Dr. Whang has a strong academic background and has made significant contributions to the field of energy storage.

Additionally, Dr. Jun Woo Park has been appointed as a Scientific Advisor of the SSB R&D Task Force. Dr. Park is an expert in electrochemical materials and next-generation rechargeable batteries.

The establishment of the Solid-State Battery R&D Task Force and the recruitment of top scientific talent demonstrate NEO Battery Materials’ dedication to advancing solid-state battery technology and meeting the demands of the global battery and EV industries.