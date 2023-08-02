NEO Battery Materials Establishes Solid-State Battery R&D Task Force

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (NEO) has set up a Solid-State Battery R&D Task Force in response to the growing demand from global battery cell manufacturers and electric vehicle (EV) automakers. They are seeking to incorporate NEO’s silicon anode materials, NBMSiDE™, into solid-state batteries (SSB).

The integration of NBMSiDE™ into SSB-powered EVs has the potential to significantly increase energy density, around 2 to 2.5 times more than current technologies. Furthermore, NBMSiDE™ has already demonstrated promising initial energy capacity.

To support the research and development of SSBs, NEO has enlisted a team of top battery professionals as scientific advisors. Dr. Dongmok Whang, an esteemed expert in functional nanomaterials, has been appointed as the Lead Scientific Advisor. Dr. Jun Woo Park, specializing in electrochemical materials, and Dr. Hee-Dae Lim, with a focus on next-generation batteries, have also joined as scientific advisors. Additionally, Dr. Jiwoong Bae, specializing in solid-state batteries and lithium-metal anodes, has been appointed as an additional scientific advisor.

The primary objective of the task force is to perform compatibility testing between NBMSiDE™ and various solid-state electrolyte materials. If successful, NEO plans to introduce an SSB-compatible NBMSiDE™ product line.

NEO is committed to expanding its development capacity in order to establish itself as a leading producer of silicon anode materials for the EV and energy storage industries. With NEO’s low-cost silicon anode materials, lithium-ion batteries can achieve longer running times and rapid charging capabilities, positioning NEO as a key contributor to the advancement of battery technology.

