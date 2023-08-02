NEO Battery Materials Launches Solid-State Battery R&D Task Force

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. has announced the formation of the Solid-State Battery R&D Task Force in response to increasing demand from battery cell manufacturers and EV automakers worldwide. The task force aims to integrate NEO’s silicon anode materials, NBMSiDE™, into solid-state batteries (SSB).

To facilitate this integration, NEO has retained scientific advisors with expertise in solid-state battery research. The advisors will conduct compatibility testing with various solid-state electrolyte materials. The ultimate goal is to create an SSB-compatible product line.

Solid-state batteries have the potential to significantly increase energy density. With its higher initial energy capacity compared to existing technologies, NEO’s silicon anode materials may meet the required performance targets. By incorporating these materials into solid-state batteries, NEO hopes to revolutionize the energy storage industry.

Dr. Dongmok Whang has been promoted as the Lead Scientific Advisor of the Scientific Advisory Board. He will oversee the integration of silicon anodes into solid-state battery materials and provide guidance on the research direction. Joining him are Dr. Jun Woo Park and Dr. Hee-Dae Lim, who have been appointed as scientific advisors of the SSB R&D Task Force, bringing their expertise in electrochemical materials and next-generation batteries.

In addition, Dr. Jiwoong Bae has joined the SSB R&D Task Force as a scientific advisor, specializing in solid-state batteries and lithium-metal anode materials. His knowledge and experience in this field will contribute to the task force’s efforts.

Overall, the formation of the Solid-State Battery R&D Task Force, along with the inclusion of these experienced scientific advisors, is a significant step for NEO Battery Materials. It demonstrates their commitment to advancing solid-state battery technology and furthering research and development in this promising field.