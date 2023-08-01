NEO Battery Materials Forms Solid-State Battery R&D Task Force

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (NEO) has established a Solid-State Battery R&D Task Force to meet the increasing demand from global battery cell manufacturers and electric vehicle (EV) automakers. The task force’s objective is to integrate NEO’s low-cost silicon anode materials, NBMSiDE™, into solid-state batteries (SSB) and introduce a new product line compatible with SSBs.

Solid-state batteries have the potential to significantly improve energy density compared to current technologies used in EVs. NEO’s NBMSiDE™, with its 70 to 80% higher initial energy capacity, shows promise in meeting the performance requirements for SSBs.

The task force comprises renowned professionals in the battery industry, including Dr. Dongmok Whang, who has been appointed as the Lead Scientific Advisor of the Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Whang is an esteemed scholar with expertise in functional nanomaterials and holds a professorship at Sungkyunkwan University.

Dr. Jun Woo Park, a Principal Researcher at the Battery Research Division of the Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute, has also been selected as a Scientific Advisor of the SSB R&D Task Force. Dr. Park has made significant contributions to the study of solid-state electrolytes and all-solid-state batteries.

Joining the task force are Dr. Hee-Dae Lim, an Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering at Hanyang University, and Dr. Jiwoong Bae, an Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Hanyang University. Both researchers specialize in next-generation batteries and energy storage devices.

NEO Battery Materials aims to establish itself as a leading manufacturer of silicon anode materials for the EV and energy storage industries. With its patented manufacturing process, the company facilitates the production of longer-lasting and fast-charging batteries.