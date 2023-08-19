JP’s Overdrive Amnesia: A Unique Reversal Option in Street Fighter 6

JP’s Overdrive Amnesia is a special move that stands out within the Street Fighter series. It is a counter type move that can trigger against normals, specials, supers, and even grabs.

When facing JP, opponents need to be cautious with their pressure, as Overdrive Amnesia can be used as a reversal option. Unlike other counters in the series, many players consider JP’s Overdrive Amnesia to be one of the better reversal options in Street Fighter 6.

A recent clip from one of Saishunkan|Nemo’s streams showcased a mirror match between Nemo and another Master ranked JP player. In a corner situation, the opponent successfully used Overdrive Amnesia to avoid getting hit by JP’s standing kick. However, due to the close proximity, the opponent was vulnerable to a throw.

Interestingly, Overdrive Amnesia can also be triggered by throw attempts. Nemo, in turn, used his own Overdrive Amnesia to escape from this reversal situation.

It is worth noting that when Overdrive Amnesia is triggered, it creates two projectiles that attack the opponent. Normally, projectiles do not trigger Overdrive Amnesia, but in this case, it was the throw attempt that led to the unique situation.

The exact mechanics of how the opponent’s projectiles were negated are not clear, but ultimately, Nemo emerged as the winner. You can watch the clip below to see the sequence of events:

[Link to the Youtube clip: https://youtube.com/watch?v=sRmCY-WXPjw]