Halloween: 45 Years of Terror Event Features Exclusive Halloween III Action Figure

The Halloween: 45 Years of Terror event is set to celebrate the 45th anniversary of John Carpenter’s iconic horror film Halloween in Pasadena, California. This special event will take place from September 29 to October 1, 2023. One of the exciting highlights of this event is the release of a limited edition action figure of Dr. Challis, Tom Atkins’ character from Halloween III.

Only 1,000 of these action figures have been made, and they will exclusively be available at the 45 Years of Terror event. There will be no pre-orders taken for these figures, and they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sean Clark, who has been working with NECA on this project, made the announcement on Facebook, stating that the Halloween III action figure is one of the many convention exclusives that will be revealed soon. He also shared a preview of the action figure in his Facebook post.

The action figure of Dr. Challis reuses the head sculpt from a previous limited release figure of Tom Atkins’ character from Night of the Creeps. This exclusive Halloween III figure is sure to be a must-have for fans of the film and collectors of horror memorabilia.

The Halloween: 45 Years of Terror event promises to be a memorable celebration of the Halloween franchise and its impact on the horror genre. Fans attending the event will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Halloween through screenings, panels, and other exciting activities.

