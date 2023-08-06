45% of Americans Concerned About the Impact of AI on Their Work

A recent poll conducted by Leger for the Los Angeles Times has revealed that 45% of Americans are concerned about the effect of artificial intelligence (AI) on their work. This level of concern is consistent across all political parties and rises to 57% among younger adults aged 18 to 34.

The rise of AI in the entertainment industry, particularly in screenwriting and acting, has been a significant factor in the ongoing strikes by Hollywood’s writers and actors. Writers are demanding limitations on machine-generated scripts, while actors are pushing for regulations on the digital “cloning” of their performances. The use of AI tools in projects involving performers is subject to bargaining under federal labor law.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has expressed the need for informed consent and fair pay when it comes to digitally replicating actors. However, AI-generated text is not eligible for a writing credit.

The popularity of AI in Hollywood has led to a boom in AI-focused recruitment, with companies such as Netflix, Sony, CBS, and Disney actively seeking professionals in the field.

Outside of the entertainment industry, AI is making its presence felt in various sectors such as law, trucking, retail, policing, and journalism. This widespread adoption has garnered support among Americans, with 55% of those polled expressing support for government regulation of AI.

The current strikes in Hollywood may pave the way for changes in how AI is used in the industry, but the concerns of Americans in other professions suggest that attention may shift to government regulation in the future.