Moon Launch Sparks Controversy Between Indigenous Nation and NASA

A recent moon launch has ignited a heated debate between the Navajo Nation and NASA. The upcoming launch, scheduled for January 8th, will carry Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander and two memorial payloads containing human remains and DNA. While one of the memorial companies, Elysium Space, plans to deliver a symbolic portion of remains to the surface of the moon, Celestis’ payload will venture beyond the Earth-moon system into space.

The president of the Navajo Nation, Buu Nygren, has expressed deep concerns about the deposition of human remains on the moon, citing its sacred significance to Indigenous cultures. Nygren formally requested that NASA postpone the launch and consult with them before approving any future memorial flights. He believes that depositing human remains on the moon is a desecration of this sacred space.

However, it is important to note that this mission is not directly run by NASA. It is the first launch of United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket and falls under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. Despite the objections raised by the Navajo Nation, NASA does not have jurisdiction over the selection of additional payloads included on the mission.

The controversy surrounding this launch echoes a similar incident in the late 1990s when NASA sent the Lunar Prospector with geologist Eugene Shoemaker’s remains to the moon. At that time, the Navajo Nation voiced their objections, and NASA issued a formal apology and promised consultation with tribes before authorizing future missions carrying human remains.

Nygren believes that NASA’s promises to consult with the Navajo Nation have been broken, citing Memorandums of Understanding and tribal consultation commitments made by the Biden administration. NASA representatives have acknowledged the controversy and stated that an interagency group will convene to address the Navajo Nation’s objections.

This controversial moon launch raises important questions about the boundaries between commercial space missions and cultural preservation. It remains to be seen how NASA and other agencies will navigate this delicate situation and balance the interests and concerns of different stakeholders.

