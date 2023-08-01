AML RightSource Enhances Adverse Media Monitoring with AI and NLP

AML RightSource, a prominent provider of Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) compliance solutions, has utilized AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to enhance Adverse Media Monitoring (AMM) for AML practitioners. This advancement allows practitioners to minimize time spent on low-value tasks and focus on high-risk areas.

The AMM capability provided by AML RightSource streamlines KYC and AML processes, addressing the complexity and costs associated with manual customer due diligence (CDD). AML RightSource has been leading the way in developing AI-enabled solutions since 2014, and their combination of AI expertise with a team of over 4,000 AML subject matter experts sets them apart in the industry.

In recent years, regulatory authorities have imposed stricter measures on banks and corporations, requiring enhanced quality and transparency for CDD. Simply increasing human resources to handle manual tasks is not an effective solution, particularly in high-volume environments. Manual operations are time-consuming and prone to errors, making CDD one of the most expensive procedures in the financial crime customer lifecycle. Challenges such as periodic reviews, siloed teams, and disparate systems also expose financial institutions to both bad actors and regulatory risk.

To tackle these challenges, AML RightSource has developed a global database of adverse media information. The improved AMM capability uses AI and NLP to provide comprehensive coverage across jurisdictions and languages, lowering operational costs and enhancing risk-based decisions. Features include AI-powered dynamic monitoring, NLP post-processing to reduce false positives, and a more than 50% improvement in the true hit rate.

Through the application of advanced technologies and the utilization of extensive data sources, AML RightSource aims to provide efficient and accurate customer due diligence. Their solutions are designed to revolutionize compliance programs and effectively combat financial crime.