Digital Health Cooperative Research Centre Calls for National AI in Healthcare Strategy

The Digital Health Cooperative Research Centre (DHCRC) has emphasized the need for a National AI in Healthcare Strategy in response to the Australian Government’s call for input on Safe and Responsible AI in Australia. The strategy, proposed by the Australian Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare (AAAiH), aims to establish a comprehensive framework for the development, testing, and ethical implementation of AI in the healthcare sector.

Dr Stefan Harrer, Chief Innovation Officer of DHCRC and a pioneer in responsible AI design, has highlighted the urgency of government-led action to support AI development while ensuring ethical and safe utilization. The proposed strategy identifies the Department of Health and Aged Care, Digital Health, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration as responsible entities, with the collaboration of both public and private healthcare stakeholders.

To further support responsible AI in healthcare, Dr Harrer has authored an ethical framework for the responsible design, development, and use of generative AI technology in health and medicine. This framework advocates for a “precision regulation” approach, focusing on governing AI deployment in specific use cases rather than regulating the technology itself.

DHCRC is actively working on a risk-assessment framework for AI in healthcare, aiming to strike a balance between the potential benefits and associated risks. Annette Schmiede, CEO of DHCRC, has welcomed the government’s engagement in this crucial discussion and emphasized the collaborative efforts required among technology providers, healthcare institutions, universities, and the government to ensure the responsible and beneficial integration of AI into healthcare services.

The cooperation between these stakeholders is vital to guarantee that AI applications in healthcare benefit all involved parties and deliver value to patients. The DHCRC was established to facilitate this type of collaboration between technology providers, the health industry, universities, and the government.