NASA’s Voyager 2 Regains Communication with Earth After Two-Week Silence

NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft, launched in 1977 to explore the outer regions of our solar system, has reestablished communication with Earth after experiencing a two-week period of silence. The interruption in communication was the result of an incorrect command that caused the spacecraft’s antenna to veer away from Earth.

The error was rectified by NASA’s Deep Space Network (DSN), an international network of facilities managed by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Interplanetary Network Directorate. The DSN facility in Canberra, Australia, sent a command to Voyager 2 to realign its antenna towards Earth. However, due to the vast distance between the spacecraft and Earth, it took approximately 18 hours for the command to reach Voyager 2 and another 18 hours for the response to be received.

This successful correction of the error brought relief to the team at JPL. Both Voyager 2 and its twin, Voyager 1, were launched just two weeks apart in 1977 and have been gathering valuable data about the outer regions of our solar system. Voyager 1 continues to function and is currently the farthest spacecraft from Earth, positioned over 15 billion kilometers away. This recent two-week communication outage was the longest period of time that NASA had gone without contact with Voyager 2.

Despite their age, both Voyager spacecraft remain operational, powered by their plutonium cores. As long as their power sources remain intact, they may continue to operate until their 50th anniversary in 2027. Throughout the years, they have provided significant scientific data, including insights into the interstellar magnetic field and the prevalence of cosmic rays.

The team at JPL remains hopeful that at least one of the Voyager spacecraft will reach this monumental anniversary. However, events like the recent communication interruption serve as a reminder of the challenges they face in maintaining contact with these aging but resilient explorers.