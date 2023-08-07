NASA’s Voyager 2 Spacecraft Reestablishes Communication with Mission Control

After a period of silence, NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft has successfully regained communication with mission control. The ground team managed to send a message to Voyager 2, instructing the aging spacecraft to reorient its antenna towards Earth, despite uncertainty about whether the command would be received. Fortunately, a faint signal was detected by the Deep Space Network antennas, providing hope that the spacecraft remained operational.

To rectify the antenna’s orientation, a command was sent to Voyager 2 from a radio dish in Canberra, Australia. It took approximately 18 and-a-half hours for the command to reach the spacecraft, and a total of 37 hours for mission control to confirm its success. Finally, in the early hours of Friday, around 12:30 a.m., the team received science and telemetry data, confirming that Voyager 2 was still functioning and on its intended path. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory announced that full communication had been reestablished.

Currently, Voyager 2 is positioned roughly 12.4 billion miles away from Earth, having exited the heliosphere five years ago. Voyager 1, its twin probe, holds the record for being the farthest human-made object from Earth, currently located 15 billion miles away. Voyager 1 entered interstellar space in 2012, followed by Voyager 2 in 2018.

Both Voyager probes carry a “golden record,” which acts as a time capsule and a friendly greeting from Earth. This record contains music, languages, and sounds that represent the diverse cultures and eras of Earth.