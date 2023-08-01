NASA Loses Contact with Voyager 2 Spacecraft

NASA has lost contact with its Voyager 2 spacecraft, currently located almost 12.4 billion miles from Earth. The disruption occurred on July 21 when planned commands caused the spacecraft’s antenna to veer 2 degrees off target, rendering it unable to send or receive data.

A scheduled orientation reset on October 15 aims to realign Voyager 2’s antenna towards Earth and restore communication. Launched in 1977 alongside its twin probe Voyager 1, Voyager 2 is experiencing these communication issues while Voyager 1 continues to operate normally, residing nearly 15 billion miles away from Earth.

Both spacecraft have been pivotal in exploring and studying the outer boundaries of our solar system. Voyager 1 has collected valuable information about Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune over the years. In 2018, Voyager 2 achieved the significant milestone of becoming the first human-made object to enter interstellar space. It also made notable discoveries, including the identification of over a dozen new moons.

Managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the Voyager missions are part of the NASA Heliophysics System Observatory, sponsored by the Heliophysics Division of the Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

While communication with Voyager 2 may take until mid-October to be restored, NASA expresses optimism that the spacecraft will return to its normal operations trajectory after the orientation reset.