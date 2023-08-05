NASA’s Voyager 2 Spacecraft Restored after Temporary Communication Loss

NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft, which has been on its space journey for almost 46 years, encountered a communication loss with Earth in July. The incident occurred when a command unintentionally shifted the spacecraft’s antenna away from Earth. However, after a two-week period of silence, contact with the spacecraft has been successfully restored.

The Deep Space Network, a network of large radio antennas spread across multiple locations on Earth, detected a faint carrier signal from Voyager 2. This signal confirmed that the spacecraft was still operational. To realign the spacecraft towards Earth, engineers at NASA’s facility in Canberra, Australia, utilized the most powerful transmitter available to send a command. Known as an “interstellar shout,” this command proved to be effective.

Within 37 hours, NASA received confirmation that Voyager 2 had responded. The spacecraft resumed transmitting science and telemetry data, indicating that it was functioning normally and remained on its intended trajectory. The duration of two weeks without contact represented the longest period that NASA had gone without communication from Voyager 2. If the restoration of contact had failed, the team would have needed to wait until October for the probe to automatically reset its direction.

Launched in 1977, Voyager 2 has conducted exploration missions in various regions of our solar system. In 2018, it crossed into interstellar space, becoming the only spacecraft to have flown by Neptune and Uranus. Its twin spacecraft, Voyager 1, currently holds the record for being the farthest spacecraft from Earth, located approximately 15 billion miles away.