New Wheel Designs and Autonomous Exploration: NASA’s Moon Rovers

In preparation for future lunar missions, engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) have been developing new wheel designs for miniature rovers that will explore the Moon. These rovers are part of NASA’s CADRE project (Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Exploration) and are about the size of a carry-on bag.

The trio of moon rovers will land on the Reiner Gamma region of the Moon and will be equipped with solar panels to gather energy for their exploration. Unlike traditional rovers that receive step-by-step instructions, these mini-explorers will operate autonomously, making decisions on their own. They will rely on a broad directive from the rovers’ base station aboard the lander and will elect a leader to distribute work assignments.

The rovers will determine the best and safest ways to complete their assigned tasks, such as exploring specific regions. They will navigate, drive, and maneuver around local hazards without direct human input. Throughout their mission, which lasts for approximately 14 Earth days, the rovers will use cameras and ground-penetrating radar to create a detailed 3D map of the Moon’s subsurface structure.

The mission controllers on Earth will monitor the rovers’ performance and cooperation. The rovers will also face extreme temperatures on the Moon, reaching up to 114°C. To withstand these conditions, they have been designed to take turns napping for 30 minutes to cool off and recharge.

The mini-rover team will check in with each other, select a leader, and continue their exploration after each rest. In the event that one of the rovers encounters a glitch or difficulty, it will be interesting to see how the others step in to assist.

By showcasing teamwork, cooperation, and autonomous exploration, these pocket-sized rovers are expected to contribute to the advancement of space science. Their ability to work together and overcome challenges demonstrates the potential for future missions and the exploration of new frontiers.