NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 Mission to the International Space Station Set for August 25th

The target launch date for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is now scheduled for August 25th at 3:49 a.m. EDT. This adjustment was made to ensure that the launch pad is ready after SpaceX’s recent Falcon Heavy mission. It also allows for consecutive launch opportunities while avoiding conflicts with the station’s cargo spacecraft traffic schedule.

The Crew-7 mission will include NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov. They will be launched into space using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon spacecraft.

The docking of Crew-7 to the ISS is planned for approximately 2:45 a.m. on August 26th. They will dock at the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module. In the event of any unforeseen circumstances, Crew-7 has two additional launch opportunities on August 26th and August 27th.

For the latest updates on the readiness of the Crew-7 flight and more information about NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, you can follow NASA’s commercial crew blog as well as @commercial_crew on Twitter and commercial crew on Facebook.