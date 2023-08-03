NASA’s Psyche Asteroid Spacecraft Nears Final Stages of Mission

NASA’s Psyche asteroid spacecraft is nearing the final stages of its mission phase. With assembly, testing, and launch operations almost complete, the spacecraft is on track to begin its journey on October 5, 2023. Originally scheduled for launch in October 2022, the mission was delayed due to flight software issues. However, after a successful test campaign, the software has been fully tested and installed onto Psyche’s systems.

Engineers and technicians are currently working diligently to prepare the spacecraft for launch. This involves removing cables and plugs used during testing, as well as installing flight-ready exterior panels and thermal wrapping. Once these tasks are finished, the solar arrays of Psyche will undergo installation and deployment testing. Propellant loading and integration with the launch vehicle will follow.

The destination of the mission is an asteroid in the asteroid belt known as Psyche. This asteroid measures approximately 173 miles (279 km) in width, and scientists believe it may be the shattered core of a planetesimal. Over the course of a 26-month science mission, Psyche will orbit the asteroid, collecting imaging data and measurements to gain a better understanding of its metallic composition. This information could also provide insights into Earth’s own planetary core.

The entire journey will cover about 2.5 billion miles (4 billion km) and is expected to take around 6 years to complete. The spacecraft will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. As the mission enters its final stages, excitement is building about the potential discoveries and insights that await as Psyche embarks on its remarkable journey.