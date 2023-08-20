NASA to Send Spacecraft to Study Metal Core Deep Within Earth

NASA is planning to send a spacecraft to an asteroid located 280 million miles away in order to study the metal core hidden deep within Earth. The formation of Earth’s core took place about 4.5 billion years ago when denser materials settled at the center of the planet. Scientists believe that electric currents in this hot metal core generate Earth’s magnetic field, which is essential for maintaining our planet’s habitability. By studying Earth’s core, NASA hopes to gain insight into the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

The asteroid, named 16 Psyche, is believed to be the partial core of a “planetesimal,” an object that could serve as the foundation for a planet. If brought back to Earth, the asteroid’s estimated $10,000 quadrillion worth of nickel would cause the market value of the metal to plummet. However, NASA’s mission is solely focused on studying the asteroid and not mining it.

The Psyche spacecraft is set to launch on October 5 and journey 2.5 billion miles to reach 16 Psyche by 2026. Upon arrival, the spacecraft will spend 26 months orbiting the asteroid from different altitudes. It will use a range of instruments to capture images and measure gravity, magnetic field, and electromagnetic radiation. These measurements will help NASA determine whether 16 Psyche is indeed a planetary core.

In addition to studying the asteroid, the Psyche mission will also test new communication and propulsion systems. NASA plans to use optical communications systems, which utilize invisible lasers, to send data at a faster rate than traditional radio signals. The mission will also employ a solar electric propulsion system featuring Hall thrusters to travel through deep space. By using this efficient system, the spacecraft can reach speeds of up to 124,000 mph relative to Earth.

Overall, the Psyche mission presents an opportunity for scientists to gain a deeper understanding of Earth’s core and potentially discover new insights about the possibility of extraterrestrial life.