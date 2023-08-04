NASA’s Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV) Prepares for 2028 Launch

NASA’s Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV) is making significant progress in its preparation for a 2028 launch as part of the Mars Sample Return program. The MAV, managed by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, recently achieved key milestones, including successful tests of solid rocket motors and passing its Preliminary Design Review.

The MAV is a crucial component of the Mars Sample Return program, a collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). Its mission is to bring samples of Martian rock and soil back to Earth for further study, providing valuable insights into Mars’s ancient history and the possibility of past life.

The development team conducted successful tests of the first and second stage solid rocket motors required for the launch. These motors will propel the MAV and carry tubes containing Martian samples into orbit around Mars. The samples will then be enclosed in a secure containment capsule by ESA’s Earth Return Orbiter spacecraft before being transported back to Earth.

Preparation for the Mars mission is currently underway at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, with a targeted launch date of June 2028. The samples collected by NASA’s Perseverance Rover will arrive on Earth in the early 2030s. The Mars Sample Return program is managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

To ensure the success of the MAV, extensive testing, analysis, and review of its design and components are being conducted. The MAV will travel aboard the Sample Retrieval Lander during its journey from Earth to Mars and for the collection of samples by the Perseverance Rover.

During the MAV launch, two solid rocket motors, SRM1 and SRM2, will be used. SRM1 will propel the MAV away from the surface of Mars, while SRM2 will spin MAV’s second stage to place the sample container in the correct Mars orbit for the Earth Return Orbiter to capture.

The recent tests of the solid rocket motor designs allowed the MAV team to evaluate their performance and make any necessary adjustments before building them for the mission. This ensures that the MAV will be capable of successfully delivering the Martian samples back to Earth for detailed analysis.