Scientists Make Groundbreaking Measurements of Mars’ Rotation Using InSight Lander

Scientists have recently made groundbreaking measurements of Mars’ rotation using data obtained from NASA’s InSight Mars lander. The findings, published in a Nature paper, provide insights into the wobbling motion of the planet caused by the movement of its molten metal core.

InSight, operational for four years until it lost power in December 2022, played a crucial role in collecting the necessary data for this study. Scientists utilized one of InSight’s instruments called the Rotation and Interior Structure Experiment (RISE) to track Mars’ spin rate. The research revealed that the planet’s rotation is accelerating at a rate of approximately 4 milliarcseconds per year, resulting in a fractional millisecond reduction in the Martian day annually.

The precise cause of this subtle acceleration is not yet fully understood, but scientists have put forward several theories. One possibility is the accumulation of ice on Mars’ polar caps, similar to post-glacial rebound on Earth, where landmasses rise after being freed from the weight of the ice. Just as an ice skater accelerates by pulling in their arms, a shift in mass can trigger an acceleration in a planet’s rotation.

These measurements represent an unprecedented level of precision, according to Bruce Banerdt, the principal investigator of InSight at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He expresses enthusiasm for the detailed data obtained and highlights the years of effort that went into making such measurements possible.

The RISE instrument builds upon the work of previous Mars landers, such as the Viking landers in the 1970s and the Pathfinder lander in the late ’90s, which also used radio waves for scientific exploration. However, the InSight mission pushes this research to new heights, providing valuable insights into Mars’ rotation.