NASA Successfully Tests 3D-Printed Rocket Engine for Extended Burn

NASA has successfully tested a 3D-printed rotating detonation rocket engine (RDRE), achieving a sustained burn that lasted three times longer than the initial test. The RDRE generated over 5,800 pounds of thrust for a total of 251 seconds during the test conducted at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The rotating detonation rocket engine utilizes supersonic combustion, which produces more power with less fuel compared to traditional propulsion systems. This advancement could enable crewed landers and interplanetary vehicles to travel farther into deep space, including destinations like the Moon and Mars.

The recent test aimed to explore how to scale the combustor for different thrust classes, supporting various types of engine systems and enabling a wider range of missions. NASA is working on developing a fully reusable 10,000-pound RDRE for higher performance.

Thomas Teasley, a combustion devices engineer at NASA, highlighted the significance of this achievement, stating that the RDRE allows for “making lightweight propulsion systems that will allow us to send more mass and payload further into deep space, a critical component to NASA’s Moon to Mars vision.”

With the successful test, NASA is one step closer to realizing its goal of sending humans and larger payloads to Mars. The extended burn capability of the 3D-printed rocket engine is particularly important for a range of missions, including spacecraft landings and deep-space burns necessary for interplanetary travel.

