Over the past decade, NASA’s Curiosity rover has provided valuable insights into Mars’ history, including supporting the possibility of liquid water on the red planet. Recently, the rover came across a peculiar discovery when it encountered a surf vlogger recording a vlog on the Martian surface.

Although this encounter might seem like evidence of flowing water based on the assumption that a surf vlogger would only appear where there are waves, NASA scientists remain skeptical. Research has shown that a vlogger’s presence doesn’t necessarily indicate the presence of water nearby, as they may be creating content unrelated to their surroundings.

To gain further insight into the vlogger’s appearance on Mars, NASA requested footage from the vlogger’s GoPro camera. Unfortunately, the footage did not provide conclusive evidence. Most of the video featured close-ups of the vlogger’s face and discussions about their sponsors. There was one frame that potentially showed a small amount of water in the background, but it was obscured by a text counter tallying the vlogger’s repeated use of the word “epic.”

In an attempt to gather more information, NASA researchers analyzed posts from other vloggers and discovered that the majority of surf influencers’ videos focused on activities unrelated to surfing. These videos often featured loading surfboards into trucks and other unrelated content. Furthermore, efforts to analyze their narrations for clues about the presence of waves proved unsuccessful, as their reactions were uniformly enthusiastic regardless of the situation.

NASA will continue working with the surf vlogger in hopes of obtaining more usable footage. However, it is important to note that the footage may be limited due to its predominantly point-of-view shots and heavy breathing. Further investigation is needed to determine if the presence of the surf vlogger on Mars provides any substantial evidence of flowing water on the planet’s surface.