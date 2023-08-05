CityLife

Curiosity Rover: Exploring Mars for Over 11 Years

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 5, 2023
On August 6, 2012, NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory mission began when the Curiosity rover successfully landed on the Martian surface. The landing site was Gale Crater, believed to be a former lake. Since then, Curiosity has been conducting research, collecting data on soil, rock formations, and weather patterns.

After documenting its landing region and completing an eight-kilometer journey to the base of Mount Sharp, Curiosity embarked on a climb up the mountain in September 2014. This mountain, with a height of five kilometers, was likely once host to rivers, streams, and ponds, making it an area of great interest for scientists studying Mars’ ancient past.

However, the ascent up Mount Sharp has not been without its challenges. The terrain has become steeper and more hazardous, with slippery sand and rocks posing a risk. The rover’s team has had to carefully plan its routes to avoid potential damage to the wheels or getting the rover stuck. The onboard computers are programmed to immediately halt if any unanticipated hazards are detected.

To overcome the difficulties along the original path, the team decided to make a lateral detour based on orbital imagery from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. This adjustment allowed Curiosity to continue its upward climb while mitigating some of the risks.

Recently, Curiosity has been exploring a specific region of Mount Sharp called “Jau,” which is rich in small impact craters. Scientists hope to gain insight into Mars’ ancient history, particularly during the period when liquid water flowed on its surface. By studying this region, researchers aim to uncover more clues about the planet’s past environment.

As we celebrate Curiosity’s 11th anniversary, it remains a steadfast explorer on the Martian landscape. Its ongoing mission continues to push boundaries and expand our knowledge of the red planet, making groundbreaking discoveries that have a lasting impact on planetary science and astrobiology.

