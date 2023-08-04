NASA’s CADRE Project: Autonomous Robots for Lunar Exploration

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is working on the CADRE project, aiming to establish a long-term human presence on the Moon. As part of this endeavor, JPL is developing a team of robotic helpers to assist astronauts in their missions.

The CADRE project focuses on creating a trio of autonomous mapping robots that will be deployed on the Moon. These robots are expected to provide valuable insights for NASA’s future plans of building a fleet of bots. Currently in the engineering prototype phase, the CADRE rovers are scheduled to be sent out in 2024 through the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

Unlike previous rover missions where NASA had direct control over robot activities, the CADRE bots are designed to operate autonomously. They will explore specific areas using stereo mapping cameras and decide the best approach for the given task themselves. A “leader” rover will be elected based on its suitability for the mission, with mission managers keeping a close eye on the activities of the rovers through a control base station equipped with an upward-facing camera.

Inspired by the success of the Mars Ingenuity helicopter, which has completed over 50 flights, CADRE utilizes an improved version of the Snapdragon processor found in the Mars helicopter. Additionally, to withstand the extreme temperatures on the Moon, the CADRE rovers have been designed to operate in 30-minute cycles, allowing them to expel heat and recharge their batteries.

NASA’s goal with the CADRE project is to showcase the potential of multi-robot missions in lunar exploration and development. By testing and analyzing the capabilities of these autonomous robots, NASA aims to gain valuable insights for its long-term plans on the Moon.