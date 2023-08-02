NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility to Launch Antares Rocket

The NASA Wallops flight facility is preparing to launch an Antares rocket after sunset, carrying supplies to the International Space Station. This launch is known to be the largest and most visible in the Mid-Atlantic region. The weather forecast for the launch is favorable, with only a slight chance of cumulus clouds causing any concerns. Although there might be a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, the launch window remains at a low risk for cumulus clouds.

One aspect that makes this launch particularly exciting is its timing. Scheduled for 8:31 p.m., just minutes after sunset, the setting sun will shine directly on the rocket, creating a stunning display resembling a jet contrail in the sky. However, this vapor trail will be much larger than that of a typical plane.

While it may not match the visual spectacle of a previous launch captured in a photograph by Bill Draper before dawn, the evening launch is still expected to be an impressive sight. Adding to the anticipation is the full moon rising in the eastern sky at sunset, further enhancing the overall experience for spectators.

Keep an eye out for the launch of the Antares rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. It is sure to offer a memorable and captivating experience for those fortunate enough to witness it.