NASA Plans to Send Mini Rovers to the Moon for Autonomous Testing

Robert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
NASA has unveiled its plans to dispatch a group of three mini rovers to the moon in 2024 as part of the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. The primary objective of this mission is to test the rovers’ ability to autonomously perform tasks without direct human control.

The endeavor will take place under NASA’s Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Exploration project. Mission controllers will provide general commands to a command base stationed on the main lander, which will then assign specific tasks to the three mini rovers. These rovers, roughly the size of a carry-on suitcase, will utilize their own decision-making capabilities to ascertain how to accomplish their designated tasks.

The rovers will be tasked with operating in formation, while employing their sensors to identify and navigate around various obstacles on the lunar surface. A camera installed atop the lander will oversee their progress as they carry out their tasks.

In addition to their practical objectives, NASA believes that this lunar mission could revolutionize future human space exploration. By collecting simultaneous measurements from multiple locations, these mini rovers hold the potential to facilitate new scientific discoveries and support astronauts on future lunar missions.

Ultimately, the primary goal of the mission is to showcase the capabilities of a network of cooperative, mobile robots that can autonomously carry out tasks without the need for human intervention. This venture marks an important milestone in NASA’s ongoing efforts to expand the frontiers of space exploration.

By Robert Andrew

