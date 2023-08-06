NASA to Launch New Streaming Platform, NASA+

NASA is planning to launch a new streaming platform called NASA+ by the end of 2023. This platform will be available on various devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. The main aim of NASA+ is to offer users a free and ad-free outlet to enjoy live event coverage, special panels, exclusive interviews, and original video series.

Access to NASA+ will be possible through the NASA app and the web. By introducing this streaming platform, NASA wants to provide space-related content on demand, making it easily accessible to users. The objective is to enhance storytelling about NASA’s exploration of air and space, highlight its inspirational impact and innovative contributions for the betterment of humanity.

Alongside the streaming platform, NASA will also revamp its websites and update its official app to offer an improved user experience. These changes will provide better access to information about missions, climate data, research, and discoveries. While waiting for the official launch of NASA+, interested space enthusiasts can explore the beta version of NASA’s flagship site.

We can expect further updates and details about future content, bonus features, and special events as NASA+ prepares for its official debut later this year. This new streaming platform from NASA is expected to be an exciting resource for space enthusiasts, providing them with a unique and engaging experience in following the latest happenings and discoveries in the realm of space exploration.