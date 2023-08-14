NASA Tests Development Motor for Mars Ascent Vehicle

NASA’s Perseverance rover has been collecting samples from Mars while engineers work on developing a rocket capable of launching from another planet, a critical step in retrieving the samples. The team behind the Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV) recently tested its first and second-stage solid rocket motors in a vacuum chamber that replicated the cold temperatures on Mars. This test demonstrated the capability of developing a lightweight launch vehicle that can successfully transport samples to Mars and place them in orbit for retrieval.

The MAV is a two-stage rocket equipped with two solid rocket motors. The first motor, SRM1, will propel the MAV away from the Martian surface, while the second motor, SRM2, will spin the rocket’s second stage to position a container carrying the samples in orbit around Mars for pick-up. To test the MAV, the team used development motors to refine their designs before building the final models. The SRM2 development motor was tested at the Northrop Grumman facility, and the SRM1 was tested at Edwards Air Force Base.

During the SRM1 test, the motor was placed in a vacuum chamber with temperatures simulating the Martian climate. The motor was fitted with a trapped ball nozzle with a supersonic split line to withstand the extreme cold. The supersonic splitline nozzle achieved the sixth out of nine technology readiness levels, as per NASA’s scale. Further testing will ensure it can handle launch vibrations, space vacuum, and the extreme conditions during the MAV’s journey.

The Mars samples are expected to be returned to Earth in the early 2030s, although the mission has faced budget constraints and possible delays. A Senate subcommittee has threatened to cancel the mission unless NASA provides a year-by-year funding profile that fits within the allotted lifecycle cost.

