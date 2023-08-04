NASA’s Milestone in Artemis II Recovery Test Mission

NASA has made a significant achievement in its mission to return humans to the Moon with the completion of the first Artemis II recovery test mission. The Underway Recovery Test (URT) 10 was a collaborative effort between NASA, the US Navy, and the US Air Force, aiming to test post-splashdown operations for the upcoming lunar excursion of Artemis II.

In contrast to the recovery tests for the unmanned Artemis I mission, URT-10 involved crew operations. The focus was on ensuring the safe extraction of the four-person crew from the Orion capsule and their return to the recovery ship. This test was crucial for NASA and the Department of Defense to practice and refine recovery procedures for future crewed missions.

URT-10 featured a new mockup of the Orion capsule, incorporating an inflatable wraparound “front porch” that allowed astronauts to exit the capsule after Navy divers verified its safety. Helicopters were then deployed to pick up the crew and transport them back to the recovery vessel, the USS John P. Murtha. The capsule was secured to the vessel with cables and towed back to its well deck.

Previous recovery tests, including URT-9 in late 2021, successfully recovered a dummy Artemis I capsule, leading to the certification of the USS Murtha for the recovery of the real capsule. Recovery teams have adjusted their timelines to ensure a swift return of astronauts to the recovery ship within two hours of splashdown.

The astronauts assigned to Artemis II, which include NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, are scheduled to participate in another recovery test next year as part of their mission training.

NASA has also recently completed the first launch simulation for Artemis II, with an estimated launch date in late 2024.