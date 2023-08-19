Mars: A Dry World with Glacial Ice Flows

Mars, once a planet abundant with water, is now 1,000 times drier than Earth’s driest desert. However, there are still remnants of ice present on the Martian surface. NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter houses a high-resolution camera called HiRISE, which recently captured an image of a glacier-like “icy flow” on Mars from a distance of 184 miles.

According to Mike Mellon, a Mars geologist and co-investigator of the HiRISE project, glacier-like landforms can be found across the surface of Mars. While most surface ice deposits are concentrated in the polar caps, slow and viscous flows are common in many non-polar regions. This ice typically forms on rocky debris inside valleys and craters, gradually moving downhill and carrying along rock and soil.

Even though the ice eventually melts or evaporates, the rock flows remain, serving as evidence of Mars’ ongoing geological activity. However, the presence of this ice is a far cry from Mars’ previous state as a water world, where lakes and rivers were once abundant. Currently, NASA’s Perseverance rover is exploring the river delta in Mars’ Jezero Crater in search of potential signs of ancient life.

It is worth noting that the image taken by HiRISE was captured at 37 degrees latitude, which is considered a “temperate” region of Mars. This demonstrates that glacial ice flows are not exclusive to the extreme polar regions. Despite the arid conditions on Mars, these discoveries offer valuable insights into the planet’s geological history and its potential for past habitability.