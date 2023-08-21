NASA’s STEREO-A spacecraft completes flyby between Earth and Sun after 17 years

NASA’s Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory-A (STEREO-A) spacecraft recently completed a flyby between the Earth and the Sun for the first time since its launch in 2006. STEREO-A, which was initially designed for a two-year mission, has continued its journey, moving further away from Earth and passing behind the Sun in 2015, temporarily losing contact with NASA. Its sibling vessel, STEREO-B, faced a similar fate in the same year. However, STEREO-A has now made its way back toward home and will be used to conduct new research on the Sun with the help of newer NASA satellites.

The two STEREO spacecraft were launched in 2006 with the mission of generating a 360-degree view of the Sun by observing it from two vantage points as they orbited around it. The difference in perspective allowed scientists to capture a 360-degree view of the Sun, which was groundbreaking and enabled the study of its roiling surface and phenomena such as coronal mass ejections. These ejections, where plumes of plasma and magnetic fields shoot outward from the Sun, have the potential to threaten Earth’s power grid, satellites, and other planets. The STEREO craft provided scientists with valuable imagery to track and study these phenomena.

In 2014, as the spacecraft neared the far side of the Sun, they faced a risk of losing communication with NASA for several months, as they were not designed to operate without it. STEREO-B lost contact with the agency, while STEREO-A emerged unscathed. Now, STEREO-A has come within approximately 5 million miles of Earth, providing an opportunity for it to continue its work with the help of satellites and probes near Earth. Scientists hope to use STEREO-A’s new data to examine a theory about coronal loops.

STEREO-A’s perseverance after 17 years is commendable, and there is a possibility that its mission may continue depending on NASA’s budgeting decisions. For now, it will continue to orbit the Sun while contributing to solar physics research.