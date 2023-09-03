NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission: Returning an Asteroid Sample to Earth

In September, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission will mark a significant milestone in space exploration by returning the first-ever U.S. asteroid sample to Earth. The team of scientists and engineers have been diligently preparing for this momentous occasion, with a recent key test being the successful drop of a mockup sample capsule from an aircraft.

The capsule made its descent to a designated drop zone in Utah’s West Desert, a location not far from Salt Lake City. This final rehearsal before the actual asteroid sample lands on September 24th is a crucial step in ensuring a safe return.

The sample, captured by OSIRIS-REx almost three years ago, is expected to contain 8.8 ounces of rocky material from the asteroid Bennu. Researchers will examine this valuable treasure to gain insights into the formation of the solar system and the emergence of life on Earth.

For those interested in witnessing this historic event, NASA will be broadcasting the capsule’s landing on September 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. EDT on NASA TV, the NASA app, and their official website.

Once the capsule is safely secured, it will be transported to a temporary clean room on a military range for initial processing. It will then journey to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where the sample will be documented, preserved, and eventually distributed to scientists worldwide for further analysis.

Although the mission holds immense scientific potential, it has raised concerns among certain segments of the population. One concern is the possibility of the asteroid sample containing extraterrestrial microorganisms or harmful substances. Another worry is the integrity of the sample return capsule and the potential release of asteroid material into the Earth’s environment. There are also concerns about the risks involved in future missions and the allocation of resources for space exploration.

NASA has carefully considered and planned for these concerns, implementing rigorous containment protocols for the sample and comprehensive risk assessments throughout the mission. The goal is to maximize scientific return while minimizing any potential risks.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, with its focus on origins, spectral interpretation, resource identification, and security, represents NASA’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration. As the countdown continues, anticipation builds for the safe return of the asteroid sample and the invaluable insights it may provide about our solar system’s history.

